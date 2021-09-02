Advertisement

Time is Up

Thursday, September 9 at 7:00 pm
Time is Up, A Fathom Event
Time is Up, A Fathom Event(Fathom Events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Time is Up follows Vivien (Bella Thorne) and Roy (Benjamin Mascolo). Vivien is a highly accomplished student, with a passion for physics and keen to get into a prestigious American university. She seems to live her own life as a mathematical formula that drives her to look at her own happiness as something to be postponed into the future.

Roy, on the other hand, is a troubled and problematic young man who, due to a trauma suffered as a child, sees his desires continually hindered by a past that seems to constantly haunt him.

But mathematics too has its variables and as always happens, life manages to weave events together in increasingly surprising and unexpected ways. Indeed, an accident will force our protagonists to come to a stop and reclaim their lives, and finally start living in a present that perhaps will prove to be more exciting than any predefined formula.

A Fathom Event At Regal Cinema At Salmon Run Mall

Thursday, September 9 at 7:00 pm

