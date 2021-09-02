Advertisement

Tri-county area sees 160 new COVID cases, 32 people hospitalized

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was a dramatic one-day jump in new COVID cases Thursday. The tri-county region reported 160 new infections Thursday.

St. Lawrence County, in particular, saw a big increase. There were 113 new cases Thursday, much higher than the 42 new cases reported the day before. Hospitalizations climbed to 20.

In Jefferson County, 37 people tested positive for the virus. Five more people are hospitalized, bringing the total to 11.

Lewis County had 10 new cases. One person is in the hospital.

