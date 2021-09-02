Advertisement

Troopers identify soldier who died in rollover crash

State police say 29-year-old Brandon Needy of Fort Drum died when his pickup truck rolled over...
State police say 29-year-old Brandon Needy of Fort Drum died when his pickup truck rolled over on the Interstate 781 on-ramp in the town of Pamelia Wednesday morning.(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - State police have identified the Fort Drum soldier who died in a rollover crash Wednesday morning in the town of Pamelia.

Troopers say 29-year-old Brandon Needy was on the Interstate-781 on-ramp from I-81 to head toward Fort Drum when he failed to negotiate a curve and overcorrected, which caused the 2006 Dodge pickup truck he was driving to overturn.

Crews extricated Needy from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting state police were the Pamelia and North Pole fire departments, and Evans Mills Ambulance.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A soldier was killed in one-vehicle rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Wednesday morning. It...
Rollover crash kills soldier on I-81 exit, raising concerns about area’s safety
Wilford Morton
Family’s 67-year search for missing loved one ends with news from Norfolk
Ogdensburg police
UPDATE: no injuries, no arrests in Ogdensburg shooting
Battle Tested Craft Barbecue Sauce
Watertown-made barbecue sauce reaches store shelves
A group petitioning for a referendum on pot sales in Watertown has put the signatures in the...
Watertown’s mayor, 735 others sign petition for marijuana vote

Latest News

North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council chicken barbecue
Chicken barbecue to benefit NCPPC
Face painting was one of many activities for kids at a Back-to-School Bonanza at Salmon Run...
Mall hosts ‘Back-to-School Bonanza’
When the St. Lawrence University football team opens its season Saturday, one player to keep an...
Grochot leads the way for the Saints
Clarkson University hosted SUNY Plattsburgh in men's college soccer on Wednesday.
Highlights & scores: men’s & women’s college soccer