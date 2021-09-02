Troopers identify soldier who died in rollover crash

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - State police have identified the Fort Drum soldier who died in a rollover crash Wednesday morning in the town of Pamelia.

Troopers say 29-year-old Brandon Needy was on the Interstate-781 on-ramp from I-81 to head toward Fort Drum when he failed to negotiate a curve and overcorrected, which caused the 2006 Dodge pickup truck he was driving to overturn.

Crews extricated Needy from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting state police were the Pamelia and North Pole fire departments, and Evans Mills Ambulance.

