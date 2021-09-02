Advertisement

Twin infants found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

By Jazmine Greene and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two infants were found dead inside of a vehicle near a daycare.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies went to Sunshine House after receiving reports of the two unresponsive infants, WIS reported.

Deputies found the two babies inside a vehicle, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The infants were twin boys, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

It is unclear if the staff at Sunshine House is involved in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details are limited at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A soldier was killed in one-vehicle rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Wednesday morning. It...
Rollover crash kills soldier on I-81 exit, raising concerns about area’s safety
Ogdensburg police
UPDATE: no injuries, no arrests in Ogdensburg shooting
Wilford Morton
Family’s 67-year search for missing loved one ends with news from Norfolk
Two people were hurt and a dump truck loaded with rocks overturned after colliding with an SUV...
2 injured in crash between SUV and dump truck in town of Hammond
Tyler Moore & Jesse Davis
Deputies investigate shooting, baseball bat incident in Russell

Latest News

Clarkson University hosted SUNY Plattsburgh in men's college soccer on Wednesday.
Highlights & scores: men’s & women’s college soccer
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast
RAW: Multivortex twister caught on camera