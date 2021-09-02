ZZ TOP - DPAO Concert Series

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

ZZ TOP with The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Saturday, September 25, 2021 ~ 7 PM

Watertown Fairgrounds (OUTDOOR SHOW)

We join in mourning the loss of Rock & Roll Legend Dusty Hill and send our condolences to the ZZ Top family. Our Saturday, September 25, 2021 show in Watertown, New York is still scheduled at this time, with long-time friend of the band Elwood Francis sitting in on bass. Any updates will be shared as soon as they are available.

Ticket Prices:

$104 Preferred (SOLD OUT)

$64 Reserved (SOLD OUT)

$58 General Admission

*** To be put on a list for Preferred or Reserved Seating, please call DPAO at

(315) 782-0044! We could have seating that opens up in the future! ***

