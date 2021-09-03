Advertisement

3 arrests made in July incident in town of Croghan

Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Three Lewis County residents were arrested in connection with an incident that happened July 15 in the town of Croghan.

It’s alleged that the three, identified as 44-year-old Derek Farr, 53-year-old James Noftsier and 37-year-old Kelly Garrison, all of Croghan, had a dispute via text messaging.

The sheriff’s office said Noftsier and Garrison went to Farr’s home and entered his apartment.

Farr allegedly shot both of them with a BB pistol outside as they were leaving.

Farr was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree aggravated harassment, arraigned and jailed on $15,000 bail.

The harassment charge stems from Farr allegedly making numerous threatening and harassing phone calls to the county District Attorney’s Office beginning in July.

Noftsier and Garrison were charged with second-degree burglary and released to probation supervision.

