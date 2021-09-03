Advertisement

Anne M. Jones, 52, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Anne M. Jones, 52, a resident of Town Line Road, Massena, will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  A prayer will be offered at the conclusion of calling hours.  Anne passed away peacefully on September 1, 2021 at her home.  She is survived by a son, Zach Jones-McGregor, Massena; a grandchild, Ashlyn and a sister, Mary and Bernard Sharlow, Norwood.  Anne was pre-deceased by her parents.

Born in Potsdam, NY on May 1, 1969 to the late Virginal and Mary Murray McGregor, she graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and attended SUNY Canton.  She was previously employed as an aide with NYSARC.  Anne lived a very private life, but enjoyed visiting and spending time with her family.  Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Boil Order
Boil water order issued in Newton Falls Water District
Mr. Lawrence passed away Wednesday evening, September 1, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical...
David A. Lawrence, 65, of Lisbon
Candles
TiaJonte M. George-Sargent, 32, of Brownville
Candles
David W. Mothersell, 89, of Alexandria Bay

Obituaries

WWNY Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter, to receive degree Saturday
Private investigator gets some answers for family of fallen Watertown firefighter
Town officials say they've been trying to get the two campers removed for months - with no...
Concerns over campers in the town of Theresa
WWNY
Public invited to take part in Suicide Prevention Walk in Clayton
Shawn Exford
Exford’s murder & arson trial moved to next year
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Chimichurri
The Copenhagen girls' soccer team is facing challenges this year after losing two key players...
Copenhagen girls face challenging Frontier League soccer season