Boil water order issued in Newton Falls Water District

NEWTON FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The Newton Falls Water District has issued a boil water order for all customers through next Wednesday.

Officials say there was a leak in the distribution system that caused loss of water pressure. Loss of pressure in the distribution system could allow contaminates to enter the system.

According to officials, harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

To ensure that these harmful organisms are not present in drinking water, the State Sanitary Code requires that water systems continuously disinfect their water before it is served to their customers.

Officials say the leak has been repaired.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.