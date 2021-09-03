Copenhagen girls face challenging Frontier League soccer season

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The Copenhagen girls’ soccer team is gearing up for a challenging Frontier League D Division.

In a condensed season last year, the Lady Golden Knights posted a 5-0-2 mark, outscoring their opponents 28-3 in seven games.

This season, though, Copenhagen will be looking to replace a good chunk of that scoring after losing two key players in Brooke Smykla and Allison Best to graduation.

That’s something coach Charity Smykla says has been a focus in the off season for the Lady Golden Knights.

“We lost some really strong players last year right up through the middle for us, which we spent a lot of time this summer trying to fill those holes and figure out a new game plan,” she said. “We’re really working hard to try to make sure this year’s a little more successful with a new bunch of girls.”

The Lady Golden Knights do return two key players in Raegan Dalrymple and Aubree Smykla. Both players feel the younger players on the team are capable of stepping up and filling those holes.

“I’ve always played with the same group of girls all of my soccer career,” Aubree Smykla said, “so learning the new players and how they are and how they play is the most exciting thing about practice this year.”

“Pretty excited,” Dalrymple said. “I mean, it’s my last year with the girls I grew up with and we have a lot of new players. With the new players being young girls, it’s really exciting because we have new players on the team and I think they will really improve our team this year.”

The Lady Golden Knights open up their Frontier League D Division schedule on Tuesday as they play host to Lyme in a 4:30 p.m. start.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Plattsburgh 5, Canton 0

Salmon River 2, Chateaugay 0

Central Square 6, South Jefferson 0

Girls’ high school soccer

Potsdam 2, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Gouverneur 7, Salmon River 1

Colton-Pierrepont 2, St. Regis Falls 0

Edwards-Knox 2, Morristown 1

Girls’ high school swimming

South Jefferson 106, Carthage 71

High school volleyball

Tupper Lake 3

Lake Placid 1

