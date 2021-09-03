Dale R. Brouty, 53, of Castorland

Dale R. Brouty, 53, of Mira Lane, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at his home, after a long battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Dale R. Brouty, 53, of Mira Lane, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at his home, after a long battle with cancer.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Naumburg Union Cemetery with Pastor Matt Zehr officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to help with funeral expenses may be made by visiting www.isenekerfuneralhome.com and clicking the donate button on Dale’s obituary or can be mailed to Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367.

He is survived by his children, Sebastian (Sarah) Brouty of Elbridge; Noah Brouty of Castorland; Abigayle Brouty and her companion Zachary Irish of Croghan; his children’s mother, Amy Beauford of Croghan; a sister Lisa (Edwin) Barker of Theresa; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, a great-niece, and many cousins. He is predeceased by his parents and a brother Kenneth Richard Brouty.

Dale was born on November 27, 1967 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Richard and Joyce Bruckman Brouty. He graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1985. Throughout his life Dale did many things, including working in the woods logging, working for Beaverite Products in Beaver Falls and driving fuel truck for Helmer’s Fuel in Old Forge. Dale was a member of various Lewis County hunting clubs.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling, going to dirt car races and watching NASCAR. Most of all he loved driving his 6150R John Deere tractor.

Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

