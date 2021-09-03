David A. Lawrence, 65, of Lisbon

Mr. Lawrence passed away Wednesday evening, September 1, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. (Source: Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for David A. Lawrence, age 65, of Lisbon, NY, will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 6:30PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Ladouceur officiating. Calling hours will be held from 5:30PM until the time of the services on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Lawrence passed away Wednesday evening, September 1, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.

David is survived by his companion, Darlene Cummings, of Lisbon; his daughters, Carrie Jo Lawrence and her companion, Glenn Torman of Lisbon, Chrissi Martin and her husband, Garry, of Heuvelton, Amanda Lawrence and her companion, Paul Cruse, of Ogdensburg; his grandson that was like a son to him John “JD” McGrath and his companion, Justine Beutel, of Lisbon; his beloved grandchildren, Karlei Lawrence, Cara Lawrence, Morgan Lawrence, Jessalynne Martin and Jacquelyn Martin; four sisters, Phyllis Paro of Heuvelton, Jane Ashley of Canton, Bonnie Lawrence, of Canton, and Nancy Fletcher and her husband, Steven, of Canton, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by two brothers in law, Bradford Paro and Gerald Ashley.

David was born on December 27, 1955, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Wilfred A. and Bessie (Todd) Lawrence. He attended Canton Central and graduated from Lisbon Central School in 1975 at Northwest Tech BOCES for auto mechanics. David served in the Army reserves from 1975 to 1981. David married Martha Moncrief on February 14, 1976. The couple later divorced but remained friends over the years. Mr. Lawrence was first employed at the St. Lawrence County Court House in Canton, NY. And later as a laborer for Losurdo Food Inc at the time of his retirement. He also was a paid volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Morristown.

David was a member of the Sons of the Legion in Lisbon, NY. He enjoyed being part of bowling leagues in Ogdensburg and Heuvelton, as well as the dart baseball and horseshoe leagues over the years. He enjoyed the demolition derbies and had an obsession for hauling scrap metal, junk and lost treasures and loved NASCAR and watching gameshows. David loved black cats, especially his cat – Midnight. He enjoyed a good conversation, a hot fire and a cold beer with family and friends.

Donations may be made in David’s memory to Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center, 5 Lyon Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 and the American Legion, 6991 County Rd 10 #1342, Lisbon, NY 13658.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

