Advertisement

David W. Mothersell, 89, of Alexandria Bay

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - David W. Mothersell of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away September 1st, 2021 at the age of 89.

Born on August 20th, 1932 in Watertown, NY, to Roswell and Mildred LaMora Mothersell. He was a 1950 graduate of Cape Vincent High School.

David retired after many years as a park manager at Thousand Island State Park.

Pre-deceased by parents, Rowell and Mildred, spouses Eva (Marge) & Barbara. As well as sons, Charlie, John and Steve.

Survived by children, Marybeth (David), Mark (Doris), James (Lisa), David & Aaron. As well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be 1-3 pm, Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, following calling hours.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Boil Order
Boil water order issued in Newton Falls Water District
Mr. Lawrence passed away Wednesday evening, September 1, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical...
David A. Lawrence, 65, of Lisbon
Candles
TiaJonte M. George-Sargent, 32, of Brownville
Candles
Anne M. Jones, 52, of Massena

Obituaries

WWNY Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter, to receive degree Saturday
Private investigator gets some answers for family of fallen Watertown firefighter
Town officials say they've been trying to get the two campers removed for months - with no...
Concerns over campers in the town of Theresa
WWNY
Public invited to take part in Suicide Prevention Walk in Clayton
Shawn Exford
Exford’s murder & arson trial moved to next year
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Chimichurri
The Copenhagen girls' soccer team is facing challenges this year after losing two key players...
Copenhagen girls face challenging Frontier League soccer season