David W. Mothersell, 89, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - David W. Mothersell of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away September 1st, 2021 at the age of 89.

Born on August 20th, 1932 in Watertown, NY, to Roswell and Mildred LaMora Mothersell. He was a 1950 graduate of Cape Vincent High School.

David retired after many years as a park manager at Thousand Island State Park.

Pre-deceased by parents, Rowell and Mildred, spouses Eva (Marge) & Barbara. As well as sons, Charlie, John and Steve.

Survived by children, Marybeth (David), Mark (Doris), James (Lisa), David & Aaron. As well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be 1-3 pm, Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, following calling hours.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.