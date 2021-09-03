Exford’s murder & arson trial moved to next year

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Shawn Exford’s trial has been postponed until February.

He’s the man accused of killing two women with a fire he set intentionally.

His trial was scheduled to start in Lewis County Court on September 20. It postponed until February 28 at the request of the district attorney’s office.

Exford is accused of setting the November 2019 fire on Lowville’s South Main Street that killed 58-year-old Catherine Crego and 42-year-old Saratina Kilbourne.

A county grand jury handed up a 13-count indictment against Exford in March 2020. The charges included two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and several counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Exford was freed from Lewis County jail on bail on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.