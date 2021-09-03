Advertisement

Exford’s murder & arson trial moved to next year

Shawn Exford
Shawn Exford
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Shawn Exford’s trial has been postponed until February.

He’s the man accused of killing two women with a fire he set intentionally.

His trial was scheduled to start in Lewis County Court on September 20. It postponed until February 28 at the request of the district attorney’s office.

Exford is accused of setting the November 2019 fire on Lowville’s South Main Street that killed 58-year-old Catherine Crego and 42-year-old Saratina Kilbourne.

A county grand jury handed up a 13-count indictment against Exford in March 2020. The charges included two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and several counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Exford was freed from Lewis County jail on bail on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A soldier was killed in one-vehicle rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Wednesday morning. It...
Rollover crash kills soldier on I-81 exit, raising concerns about area’s safety
Brandon Needy with Andrea Sawtelle
Tributes pour in about soldier killed in Wednesday’s crash
Battle Tested Craft Barbecue Sauce
Watertown-made barbecue sauce reaches store shelves
State police say 29-year-old Brandon Needy of Fort Drum died when his pickup truck rolled over...
Troopers identify soldier who died in rollover crash
Ian McIntosh
Man accused of hitting, threatening woman

Latest News

WWNY
Public invited to take part in Suicide Prevention Walk in Clayton
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Chimichurri
The Copenhagen girls' soccer team is facing challenges this year after losing two key players...
Copenhagen girls face challenging Frontier League soccer season
Former Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills shared his experiences as a wounded veteran at Jefferson...
Wounded in Afghanistan, former soldier shares his story of resilience