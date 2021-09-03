Advertisement

Get tested or show proof of vaccination, Hochul says to school workers

School reopening concerns
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Teachers, administrators, and staff in New York schools will have to be tested weekly for COVID-19 or show proof of vaccination.

That was guidance announced Thursday night by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The move comes as no surprise. Hochul announced last week that a legal basis for the guidance was being worked out.

The state had already announced that everyone inside school buildings will have to wear a mask, both during class hours and for extracurricular activities.

“My top priority is to get children back to school and protect the environment so they can learn, and everyone is safe,” Hochul said in a release.

Hochul says schools must offer testing for any teachers and staff at least once a week and be able to test anyone who shows symptoms or has been exposed to COVID-19.

