A little more seasonable today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a bit warmer than it was yesterday.

Instead highs in the 60s, today’s temperatures will top out around 70.

It will be mostly cloudy with maybe a few peeks of sun.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

There’s a very slight chance showers on Saturday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers on Sunday and Labor Day Monday. Highs will be in the mid-70s both days.

Highs will be in the low 70s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It will be mostly sunny Tuesday. It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

