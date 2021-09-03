A little more seasonable today
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a bit warmer than it was yesterday.
Instead highs in the 60s, today’s temperatures will top out around 70.
It will be mostly cloudy with maybe a few peeks of sun.
Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.
There’s a very slight chance showers on Saturday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers on Sunday and Labor Day Monday. Highs will be in the mid-70s both days.
Highs will be in the low 70s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It will be mostly sunny Tuesday. It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
