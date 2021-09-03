National Theatre Live: Follies

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Bennett, Janie Dee, and Imelda Staunton play the magnificent Follies in this dazzling production. Featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21, Stephen Sondheim’s legendary musical was directed by Dominic Cooke (The Courier) and filmed live on the London stage at the National Theatre in 2017.

New York, 1971. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs, and lie about themselves. Winner of Academy, Tony®, Grammy, and Olivier awards, Sondheim’s previous work includes A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, and Sunday in the Park with George.

Right here in Watertown, 3 pm, Sunday, September 12

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema, at Salmon Run Mall

