Public invited to take part in Suicide Prevention Walk in Clayton

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Coalition is inviting the public to take part in a Suicide Prevention Walk in Clayton this month.

Robert Bowman appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the 5k walk. Watch his interview above.

The event will be held on Sunday, September 12 at 1 p.m. at Cerow Recreation Park.

Adults are asked to make a $20 donation and children 12 and under can walk for free.

The register, click here or sign up the day of the event during check in. If you have any questions, contact the organizers at suicideawarenessclayton@gmail.com.

All of the proceeds stay local with the Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

