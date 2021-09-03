TV Dinner: Chimichurri
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a simple recipe that’s all about the fresh herbs.
Chimichurri is an Argentinian dish that’s served as a condiment for grilled meats. It goes well with beef, pork, chicken, and even hamburger.
“It just takes a hamburger and some jack cheese to a whole other level,” the chef said.
It lasts two or three days in the refrigerator.
Chimichurri
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped
- 1 cup fresh parsley leaves
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves
- 1/2 cup fresh oregano leaves
- 3/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
Combine all ingredients except olive oil and vinegar in a food processor and pulse until coarsely chopped.
Pour in olive oil and vinegar slowly while processing until a smooth sauce is achieved.
Refrigerate overnight and serve with grilled meats.
