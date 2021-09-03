TV Dinner: Chimichurri

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a simple recipe that’s all about the fresh herbs.

Chimichurri is an Argentinian dish that’s served as a condiment for grilled meats. It goes well with beef, pork, chicken, and even hamburger.

“It just takes a hamburger and some jack cheese to a whole other level,” the chef said.

It lasts two or three days in the refrigerator.

Chimichurri

- 2 cloves garlic

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

- 1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped

- 1 cup fresh parsley leaves

- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves

- 1/2 cup fresh oregano leaves

- 3/4 cup olive oil

- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar

Combine all ingredients except olive oil and vinegar in a food processor and pulse until coarsely chopped.

Pour in olive oil and vinegar slowly while processing until a smooth sauce is achieved.

Refrigerate overnight and serve with grilled meats.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.