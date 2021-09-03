Visitor restrictions again at St. Lawrence Health hospitals

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Prompted by a rising number of COVID-19 cases, St. Lawrence Health is tightening its visitor policy for inpatient visitation at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital, and Massena Hospital.

The changes go into effect at 9 am on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Visitors and patients are required to wear masks, and maintain social distancing. They are also required to undergo temperature checks and be screened for symptoms upon arriving at a facility. Visiting hours are 9 am to 1 pm, and 4 pm to 8 pm.

COVID-positive patients are not allowed visitors, nor are patients in the Emergency Department, or Center for Cancer Care infusion center.

Visitation exceptions may be applied for pediatrics, labor and delivery, and end-of-life care, as well as those with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and cognitive impairments.

COVID-negative patients can have one visitor ages 12 and older at a time.

Obstetrics patients can have two support people.

Pediatrics patients can have two support people.

Patients undergoing procedures or surgeries are allowed one visitor before and after.

Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, and cognitive impairments, like dementia, are allowed one support person at a time. An additional visitor is also allowed during visiting hours.

End-of-life patients are allowed up to two visitors or support persons at a time. Clergy members are not considered visitors.

