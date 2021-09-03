Advertisement

Visitor restrictions again at St. Lawrence Health hospitals

St. Lawrence Health System
St. Lawrence Health System(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Prompted by a rising number of COVID-19 cases, St. Lawrence Health is tightening its visitor policy for inpatient visitation at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital, and Massena Hospital.

The changes go into effect at 9 am on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Visitors and patients are required to wear masks, and maintain social distancing. They are also required to undergo temperature checks and be screened for symptoms upon arriving at a facility. Visiting hours are 9 am to 1 pm, and 4 pm to 8 pm.

COVID-positive patients are not allowed visitors, nor are patients in the Emergency Department, or Center for Cancer Care infusion center.

Visitation exceptions may be applied for pediatrics, labor and delivery, and end-of-life care, as well as those with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and cognitive impairments.

  • COVID-negative patients can have one visitor ages 12 and older at a time.
  • Obstetrics patients can have two support people.
  • Pediatrics patients can have two support people.
  • Patients undergoing procedures or surgeries are allowed one visitor before and after.
  • Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, and cognitive impairments, like dementia, are allowed one support person at a time. An additional visitor is also allowed during visiting hours.
  • End-of-life patients are allowed up to two visitors or support persons at a time. Clergy members are not considered visitors.

More information

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A soldier was killed in one-vehicle rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Wednesday morning. It...
Rollover crash kills soldier on I-81 exit, raising concerns about area’s safety
Brandon Needy with Andrea Sawtelle
Tributes pour in about soldier killed in Wednesday’s crash
Battle Tested Craft Barbecue Sauce
Watertown-made barbecue sauce reaches store shelves
State police say 29-year-old Brandon Needy of Fort Drum died when his pickup truck rolled over...
Troopers identify soldier who died in rollover crash
Ian McIntosh
Man accused of hitting, threatening woman

Latest News

City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg hires law firm to defend mayor in Facebook lawsuit
Watertown saw rainiest summer on record, Lowville’s was 4th wettest
St. Lawrence University Campus
Some local colleges see surge of COVID cases
153 new COVID cases reported in region Friday