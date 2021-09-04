Cape Vincent’s Village Green lined with auto classics Saturday

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - In Cape Vincent Saturday, there was some fun with vintage rides.

It’s the 2021 Autos on the River Vintage and Classic Auto Show!

More than 80 antique rides lined the Village Green downtown.

There were 13 different awards to be won, including two new awards this year: The Mayor’s Best in Show & People’s Choice!

Organizers say the turnout this year was better than expected.

“We have over 89 cars here, more than we expected. We have every type of car imaginable. We have cars and trucks, firetrucks, monster trucks, cars made in 1900′s, cars that are only 10 years old. I think everybody just wants to get out because were no longer locked in because of COVID,” said Kristie Stumpfrork, Executive Director of the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce.

The vintage event ended with a vintage bang, hosting a concert of a 50′s and 60′s band.

