Advertisement

Donald Robert Fisher, 83, formerly of the North Country

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Mississippi (WWNY) - Mr. Donald Robert Fisher, 83, of Lucedale, MS, was born May 16, 1938 in New York to the late Robert George Fisher and Florence Walker Fisher.

He departed this life on Sunday, August 8, 2021. He was residing at the home of his son, Michael Fisher. He was a member of the Scotch Presbyterian Church in New York.

Mr. Fisher served in the US Navy, operated a dairy farm in Northern New York, and worked many years as a machinist for ALCOA. He retired to Florida and then later moved to Lucedale, MS.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nancy Pat and a sister Agnes Fisher.

Mr. Fisher leaves to cherish his memory his two sons; Michael (Gwen) Fisher of Lucedale, MS and Kenneth Roger Fisher of New York; one daughter Anita Marie (Russ) Van Iderstine of Florida, four grandchildren, Zach, Aly, Tiffany and Michael: siblings; one brother, Loyal Fisher of Minnesota and one sister, Nancy Avery of New York.

Celebration of Life: Scotch Presbyterian Church 1:00pm - 3:00 pm September 25th 2021 Chipman, New York. Burial: Madrid Cemetery and Military Honors at 4:00 pm.

Arrangements by Cowan Funeral Home, LLC

71 Glen Oaks Dr.

Lucedale, MS 39452 (601) 766-0144 cowanfuneralhome@bellsouth.net

www.cowanfh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

St. Lawrence Health System
Visitor restrictions again at St. Lawrence Health hospitals
City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg hires law firm to defend mayor in Facebook lawsuit
Watertown saw rainiest summer on record, Lowville’s was 4th wettest
Candles
Kenneth G. McDonald, 91, of Alexandria Bay

Obituaries

St. Lawrence University Campus
Some local colleges see surge of COVID cases
153 new COVID cases reported in region Friday
Dale R. Brouty, 53, of Mira Lane, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at his home, after...
Dale R. Brouty, 53, of Castorland
File photo of students in class at school
Educators react to last-minute COVID rules for schools
Boil Order
Boil water order issued in Newton Falls Water District
Mr. Lawrence passed away Wednesday evening, September 1, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical...
David A. Lawrence, 65, of Lisbon