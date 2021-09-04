Friday Sports: City of Watertown Tennis Tournament comes back for 2021

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 2021 City of Watertown Tennis Tournament will be taking place on Saturday, September 11th at Watertown High School.

The tournament is sponsored by the City of Watertown Parks and Recreation, the North Country Tennis Association, and the Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce.

It’s open to any tennis player in the area and features five men’s divisions, two women’s divisions and four 18 and under divisions.

”We have different divisions. For men’s, we have 45 plus doubles and 45 plus singles, 65 plus doubles and then we have a men’s opens doubles and singles. For women, we just have an open singles and an open doubles, and then also this year, we have 18 and under. That is boy’s singles, boy’s doubles, girl’s singles and girl’s doubles,” said Stacy Spaziani of the North Country Tennis Association.

The tournament brings together players of all abilities and ages on the court and is one of the premiere tournaments in the area.

”There’s a minimum of 2 games. The first game, if they lose, they go into the consolation bracket for another game. If they win, they obviously go on. They can register for 2 events. So if they register for men’s doubles they can also register for men’s singles and the same with women and 18 and under. They can each register for 2 events. There is a $10 registration fee, and we also ask that people bring one can of unopened tennis balls per event that they’re goin to play in,” said Spaziani.

To register you can go to nctennisassoc.com or email ncta@outlook.com.

Starting times will be posted on September 10th at noon. The rain date will be Sunday September 12th.

Turning to boys’ high school soccer, Morristown met Harrisville.

Conner Mantle came up with the loose ball and connects. Score: 1-0 Pirates.

Morristown answers with 16 minutes left when Tristin Simmons dents net, tying the game at 1.

Under 3 minutes left, Cooper Bennett breaks the tie with the tally. Morristown upends Harrisville 2-1.

Colton Pierrepont hosted St. Regis Falls.

Saints freshman Jake Evans comes up with the save.

The Colts’ Eli Johnson feeds Oliver Johnson for the score: 3-0 Colts.

Then it was Ty Farns with the tally. Colts shut out the Saints 9-0.

Friday Sports Scores

Boys’ HS Soccer

St. Regis Falls 0, Colton Pierrepont 9

Harrisville 1, Morristown 2

Parishville Hopkinton 1, Madrid Waddington 4

Heuvelton 1, Ogdensburg 2

Malone 0, Northeastern Clinton 7

Watertown 0, Liverpool 0

Copenhagen 1, Carthage 7

St. Lawrence C. 1, Massena 4

General Brown 7, Camden 1

Beaver River 3, South Lewis 6

Girls’ HS Soccer

Carthage 7, Utica Proctor 1

Tupper Lake 1, Willsboro 7

Immaculate Heart 7, Mayfield 0

Beaver River 6, Sandy Creek 0

Watertown 1, Marcellus 1

Girls’ HS Tennis

Indian River 3, Carthage 2

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.