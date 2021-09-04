Advertisement

It’s a girl, and a boy: Buttigieg celebrates 2 babies

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival of not one — but two — bundles of joy.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival of not one — but two — bundles of joy.(Instagram Pete Buttigieg via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival of not one — but two — bundles of joy.

The first openly gay person to be confirmed by the Senate for a Cabinet position had shared last month that the couple had become parents after seeking to adopt.

“We can’t wait to share more soon,” he tweeted then.

Buttigieg shared more on Saturday, tweeting a photo of Chasten and him each cradling a newborn.

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents,” the secretary wrote on his personal Twitter account. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”

He released no other details about the babies, such as whether they are twins.

Buttigieg, 39, has talked publicly about his desire to become a father since his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Chasten, 32, were married in June 2018. Buttigieg’s father, Joseph, died six months after the wedding.

