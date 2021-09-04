Advertisement

Julia “Judy” Paquette, of Morristown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Julia “Judy” Paquette, Morris Street, passed away Friday evening at her home while under the comfort and care of her family.

The Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 10:30 at St. John The Evangelist Church on Gouverneur Street, Morristown.

A complete obituary will be released on Sunday.

Further arrangements are incomplete with IslandView Funeral Services, 300 Main Street, Morristown.

