Justin Dean McLaughlin, infant, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved baby boy, Justin Dean McLaughlin, who went to be with our Lord on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

Justin is survived by his parents, Seth and Katie McLaughlin of Lowville, NY; his big brother Matthew Dean McLaughlin; maternal grandparents, Lyle and Dorothy Moser of Croghan, NY; paternal grandparents, Dean and Judith McLaughlin of Port Henry, NY; many aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles, and several cousins. Justin is predeceased by six siblings in heaven; maternal great grandparents, Lyle and DeEtta Moser; Ernest and Dorothy Steria; paternal great grandparents Dean and Joan McLaughlin; Walter and Mollie Rushby.

Justin Dean McLaughlin was born April 17, 2021 in Syracuse, a son of Seth and Katie (Moser) McLaughlin. Justin touched many lives in his short time here. He faced many obstacles but still learned to smile. He loved visitors, Zoom calling with his family at home, watching big brother play, watching Mickey Mouse, holding hands with his mom and dad, and hearing his mom and dad’s voice. He was well loved and cared for by the NICU staff and his parents. His beautiful smiling face will be missed but not forgotten.

Calling hours will be held Monday, September 6, 2021 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Croghan Mennonite Church. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday September 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Croghan Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be to Crouse Hospital Foundation; Attn: Baker NICU Little Fighters; 736 Irving Ave., Syracuse, NY 13210.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

