Laurie Renzi Gadsden, 57, formerly of Watertown

MANLIUS, New York (WWNY) - Laurie Renzi Gadsden, 57, of Manlius, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Born in Watertown on October 20, 1963, she was the daughter of Dr. Eugene and Joyce Renzi. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1981 and then from St. Lawrence University, where she was a member of the KDS sorority, in 1985. She also received master’s degrees in education and counseling psychology from Columbia University in 1987. She was a beloved guidance counselor at several school districts in Central New York over her 23-year career, most notably in the North Syracuse School District. She loved working with students of all ages but particularly enjoyed helping students with career and college decisions. Laurie had a joyful life that centered around her family, friends, and community. She loved long walks, reading, golf, tennis, and gardening. She was also a member of the Onondaga Country Club and Cazenovia Tennis Club.

She is survived by her husband Phil, her children Melissa (Mark) Kaltenbach,

Caroline Gadsden, and Charlie Gadsden, and her parents Dr. Eugene and Joyce Renzi. She is also survived by her siblings Ann Haynes (Jack Barry), Eugene (Kris) Renzi, David (Jessica) Renzi, Jennifer (Bo) Kelly, and eighteen nieces and nephews, including her godchildren TJ Smith, Jack Dahill, Lily Renzi, and Timmy Renzi. Laurie brought great joy to her family and friends and will be dearly missed.

A Catholic funeral mass will be held Wednesday, August 8 at 11 am at St. Ann’s Church in Manlius, where her children were all confirmed. Masks are strongly encouraged. Reception to follow. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, August 9th at 11 am at Glenwood Cemetery in Watertown. The graveside service will be live streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page, D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org to support pancreatic cancer research and early detection efforts.

