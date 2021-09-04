Leo A. Tynon Jr., 77, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Tynon passed away unexpectedly at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on (Sept 1, 2021). (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Leo A. Tynon Jr., age 77 of Ogdensburg will be at 2:00pm on Wednesday (Sept 8, 2021) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Bill O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at the Ogdensburgh Cemetery with military honors.

Calling hours will be held also on Wednesday from 12:00pm until the time of the service. Mr. Tynon passed away unexpectedly at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on (Sept 1, 2021).

Surviving are two daughters Melissa Perry & her companion Brian of DePeyster and JoAnne Cadieux of Ogdensburg; a son Stephen Barski & his wife Georginne and family of Oklahoma; grandchildren Dalton Perry and Jude Cadieux; great-grandson Dalton Perry; a brother Anthony Tynon of Pennsylvania; a sister Janet Corse of Akwesasne along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

A sister Mary Crump predeceased him.

Leo was born on November 11, 1943 in Hawaii, a son of the late Leo A. & Josephine (Gouvea) Tynon Sr. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later entered the United States Navy in 1962. After his honorable discharge in 1968, he joined the Army reserves where he served until 1984.

During his career he was employed at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in food service, driver and later retired as a painter in 1998. Following his retirement he was a bus driver for Laidlaw until declining health.

Leo was a member of the VFW, AmVets and Ogdensburg Moose Lodge. He enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time at his camp in South Colton. Memorial contributions can be made to the wounded warrior project, PO BOX 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

