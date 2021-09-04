Marilyn Mae Rivers, 76, of Massena

Marilyn Mae Rivers, 76, of 119 Stoughton Avenue passed away Friday morning, September 3, 2021 at the Massena Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn Mae Rivers, 76, of 119 Stoughton Avenue passed away Friday morning, September 3, 2021 at the Massena Hospital.

Marilyn was born on April 30, 1945 in Mooers, NY, daughter of the late Emmett H. and Albertine D. (Barcomb) Duprey. She attended Holy Family school and on July 13, 1973 she married Michael Dennis Grady. Michael predeceased her on December 26, 1995.

She was a homemaker, and a communicant of the Church of Jesus Christ and the Latter Day Saints. She enjoyed puzzles, crocheting, and talking to family on the phone for hours. She was an avid card player and winner, earning her the nickname “Card shark” from her grandchildren.

Marilyn is survived by three children, Marlene (Scott) Green of Norfolk; Michael Grady of Massena; and Steven (Wanda) Grady of Claremont, NC; 10 grandchildren, Nicole (Ed),Veronica (John), Allison, Nathaniel, Michael, Janessa, Denise (Travis) Gardner, Maurice (Selina) Kellison, Corey, Curtis Kellison (Ebony Turner); 13 great grandchildren, Issaiah (Elizabeth), Edward Jr., Logon, Dakota (Sarah), Alexis, Nyomi, Mason, Maurice III, Grace, Kylee, Kole, Kayden, Quinton, Destina, Brennen, Jasmin, Lawrence (Dewey); and four great great grandchildren, Audrey, Trayson, Alexander, And Michael.

Besides her husband and parents, Marilyn was predeceased by a daughter, Darlene Kellison in 1994; a granddaughter Shaylee Hippensteel in 2005; and her siblings, Ernest Duprey in 1969, Eileen Jeanson in 2014, Mary Donie in 2015, Emmett Duprey in 2016, Bernadette Miller in 2016 and Anna Miller in 2017.

Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home Tuesday from 10AM-1:00 PM, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM with President Gary Beadles officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

Donations may be made in Marilyn’s memory to a local animal shelter or the Multiple Sclerosis Association.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home.

