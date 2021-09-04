Parishville celebrates a new fire station

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It was three cheers for a second fire station in Parishville!

The Parishville Volunteer Fire Department had a grand opening for it’s new station on State Route 72.

The original fire station is more than 100 years old, and was too small for the department’s modern equipment.

Volunteers with the department say they’ve been working to get this new station for years. And now finally, with the help of grant money and the support of the township, they’re able to unveil it.

Other area fire departments helped Parishville celebrate the new station with a parade.

Volunteers say they’re grateful for all the support.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.