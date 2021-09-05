Advertisement

Garage destroyed, home spared in early morning fire in Brownville

An early morning structure fire destroyed a garage in Brownville Sunday.
An early morning structure fire destroyed a garage in Brownville Sunday.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An early morning structure fire destroyed a garage in Brownville Sunday.

The call came in around 3:45 AM. Nobody was hurt. By the time firefighters arrived on scene, a family of four, two adults and two kids, and their two dogs had already evacuated.

The dogs actually started barking and alerted others in the home.

Officials say the fire was limited to the garage and they were able to keep it there.

“When we first got there, there was quite a bit of fire involvement on the second floor of their garage and it was starting to intrude on the house. We were able to keep it from extending into the house,” said Ryan McIntosh, District Chief of the Town of Brownville Fire District.

Officials say the house is fine and the family is already back inside. The cause is under investigation by the county.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWNY Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter, to receive degree Saturday
Private investigator gets some answers for family of fallen Watertown firefighter
Town officials say they've been trying to get the two campers removed for months - with no...
Concerns over campers in the town of Theresa
It’s a sound in Lewis County that many are used to, but not usually heard unless there is snow...
Snowmobiles in the Summer, the vintage show makes it’s return to Turin
File photo of students in class at school
Educators react to last-minute COVID rules for schools
St. Lawrence Health System
Visitor restrictions again at St. Lawrence Health hospitals

Latest News

We continue our preview of area high school football teams by checking in with the General...
Sunday Sports: Young General Brown Football team hopeful of upcoming season
It was a day to celebrate Phyllis Sauer. A faculty member with South Jefferson School District...
South Jeff faculty member honored for near 5 decades of service
Boil Water Advisory
Some Gouverneur residents under boil water order until further notice
Saturday Sports: Watertown Red & Black in homestretch of the season