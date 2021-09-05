Garage destroyed, home spared in early morning fire in Brownville

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An early morning structure fire destroyed a garage in Brownville Sunday.

The call came in around 3:45 AM. Nobody was hurt. By the time firefighters arrived on scene, a family of four, two adults and two kids, and their two dogs had already evacuated.

The dogs actually started barking and alerted others in the home.

Officials say the fire was limited to the garage and they were able to keep it there.

“When we first got there, there was quite a bit of fire involvement on the second floor of their garage and it was starting to intrude on the house. We were able to keep it from extending into the house,” said Ryan McIntosh, District Chief of the Town of Brownville Fire District.

Officials say the house is fine and the family is already back inside. The cause is under investigation by the county.

