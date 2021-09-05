Joseph H. “Joe” Geiser, of Chase Mills

The family of Joseph H. “Joe” Geiser, are saddened to report his passing on Saturday evening September 4, 2021 at his family home surrounded by his devoted and loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - The family of Joseph H. “Joe” Geiser, are saddened to report his passing on Saturday evening September 4, 2021 at his family home surrounded by his devoted and loving family.

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Calling hours for Joe will be held on Tuesday September 7, 2021 at St. Lawrence Church from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 11:00 AM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM at St. Lawrence Church with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery immediately following services.

Joe was born to the late Joseph and Esther (nee Ashbrook) Geiser in Cincinnati, OH on January 31, 1939.

He attended schools in Cincinnati, OH and graduated from Roger Bacon High School and attending Xavier University, later finding out his true passion was farming.

He met and was soon married the love of his life of 62 years, Anita Louise Feist on October 18, 1958 in Cincinnati, OH

They soon started their family and relocated to the North Country where Joe owned and operated his dairy farm, God’s Farm, until his retirement in 2015 at the age of 76.

Joe is survived by his loving wife Anita and their four children; Geralynn (Greg) of Grand Rapids, MI, Joseph (Lisa) of Youngstown, OH, Kathy (Dan) Behrens of Massena, NY, and Mary Ann (Bob) Weber of South Bend, IN. Joe also leaves behind his memory to share with his 13 grandchildren; Jessie (Rob), Dan (Brandy), Katie, Joseph (Kate), Paulina (Ashley), Adelle, Roger, Anita, James, Emily, Constance, Mary Rose and Esther along with six great-grandchildren; Luke, Zach, Amelia, Evan, Sophia and Lydia.

In addition to his parents, Joe is predeceased by his brother Jim Geiser.

Memorial contributions may be shared with Trinity Catholic School Scholarship fund; 188 Main Street, Massena, New York 13662.

