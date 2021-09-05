Saturday Sports: Watertown Red & Black in homestretch of the season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s an off week for the Watertown Red and Black, who have been one of the hottest teams in the Empire Football League since a week 2 loss on the road in Syracuse.

Heading into the home stretch of the season, the team will be looking to do something they haven’t done since 2009.

The Watertown Red and Black enter their bye week with a 3-1 record, winners of 2 straight.

Coach George Ashcraft’s team sits atop the Empire Football League standings, a game up on 2nd place Syracuse and Glens Falls, and in control of their own destiny with home contests against Syracuse and Glens Falls left on their 2021 schedule.

”It’s real big because for the most part, teams don’t like to come here anyway just because we have a loud fan base, the players seem to play better at home. I want another one for the guys. They deserve it,” said Ashcraft.

After giving up 28 points in a week 2 road loss to Syracuse, the Red and Black defense has been perfect, shutting out both Glens Falls and Plattsburgh in their last 2 games. It’s a big key to the teams success.

”They just, they’re not giving up anything big. We’re keeping the ball in front of you like you’re suppose to. They’ve turned the ball over. Last week we had a defensive touchdown with number 20 Balcom. He had 2 interceptions in the game and one of them was a pick 6,” said Ashcraft.

The Red and Black offense has struggled, scoring 23 points in the last 2 games, but Ashcraft sees some positives heading into the final 2 games of the season.

”You know, we got 6 or 7 solid offensive lineman now that are playing together more and more. Our quarterback situation is settling down more and more. Our running backs are starting to hit the holes and it makes all the difference in the world,” said Ashcraft.

If the Red and Black win out, they would have home field advantage throughout the playoffs, putting them in position to bring home their first EFL championship since 2009.

Turning to men’s college soccer from Canton, St. Lawrence hosted Buffalo State in the Men’s North Country Classic.

In the 2nd half, the game was tied at 1 when Michael McDougald dents the back of the net on the direct kick. Score: 2-1 Saints.

Then it was Parker Hotchkiss going top shelf: final score 3-1 Saints.

Up the road in Potsdam, Clarkson hosted SUNY Geneseo in the Men’s North Country Classic.

In the 2nd half, Zachary Appel takes the cross and splits the pipes to put Clarkson on top 1-0. This game ends in a 1-all overtime tie.

The Roos of SUNY Canton met Bard. This game scoreless in overtime when Agustin Nunez tickles twine, giving the Roos a 1-0 overtime win.

On the women’s side, Clarkson hosted New England College in the Women’s North Country Classic.

In the 1st half, it was 1-0 Clarkson when Hannah LeTourneau splits the pipes, increasing the Clarkson lead to 2-0.

In the 2nd half, Tonia Kousmanidis finishes the cross as Clarkson blanks New England College 4-0.

In the other half of the classic, St. Lawrence hosted Stevens.

Late in the 2nd half, the game was scoreless when Tyler Potter comes up with the pretty finish in front: final score 1-0 St. Lawrence.

Saturday morning at the Adams Country Club, 14 golf teams got together to raise money in the 3rd annual Future of Golf Tournament which helps raise money for junior golf and high school golf teams around the area.

In it’s 3 years, the tournament has raised $7,500 total and tournament organizer Brian Sheley says more help is on the way this year.

”We know that we’ll be helping Sandy Creek, Lowville, South Jeff, the Northern New York Junior Tour, and probably some kids from Carthage,” said Sheley.

Saturday Sports Scores

College Football

Endicott 27, St. Lawrence 14

HS Football

O.F.A. 14, Plattsburgh 13

Men’s College Soccer

St. Lawrence 3, Buffalo State 1

Clarkson 1, SUNY Geneseo 1

SUNY Canton 1, Bard 0

Boys’ HS Soccer

Carthage 5, Indian River 4

Harrisville 9, St. Regis Falls 0

Morristown 4, Colton Pierrepont 0

Women’s College Soccer

Clarkson 4, New England College 0

St. Lawrence 1, Stevens 0

SUNY Potsdam 11, SUNY Polytechnic 1

SUNY Oswego 5, SUNY Canton 0

Girls’ HS Soccer

Massena 1, Indian River 0

Salmon River 1, Norwood Norfolk 0

Gouverneur 4, Potsdam 2

Morristown 3, St. Regis Falls 0

Colton Pierrepont 1, Edwards Knox 0

Women’s Volleyball

SUNY Potsdam 3, Alfred 1

SUNY Potsdam 3, SUNY Canton 0

Penn State Behrend 3, SUNY Canton 0

Fredonia 3, St. Lawrence 1

Arcadia 3, St. Lawrence 0

Clarkson 3, Illinois Wesleyan 0

