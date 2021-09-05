Some Gouverneur residents under boil water order until further notice

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Residents in the Village of Gouverneur are being asked to boil their water until further notice.

The village’s Department of Public Works says those who reside on the west side, north of Route 1, specifically the Johnstown side of Route 11, are being advised to boil all water intended for drinking and cooking. They are also encouraged to use bottled water instead.

Officials at the DPW say the water tested positive for Total Coliform. They say Total Coliform bacteria is harmless but say it is an indicator that there could be a problem with water quality because of a very low free chlorine residual of this section of distribution system.

Officials say the DPW has flushed hydrants to get the free chlorine residual up on Sunday September 5, 2021. They will continue to drain hydrants in the affected area on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Then the Chief Operator of the Water Filtration Plant will take samples again to to determine if the boil water order can be lifted.

