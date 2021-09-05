South Jeff faculty member honored for near 5 decades of service

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - “We got the nomination for Phyllis and it was like, no one’s going to top this,” said Bob Simpson, spokesman for the Adams Fire Department.

It was a day to celebrate Phyllis Sauer. A faculty member with South Jefferson School District for nearly five decades.

Sauer got the news on Friday that she would receive the Adams Fire Department inaugural Unsung Hero Award.

“Shocked, and I got tears in my eyes. I’m honored, I’m very honored. I’m just so surprised, but honored,” said Sauer.

Sauer, honored and humble, needed few words to show her appreciation.

“I have received so much more than I have given. I love everybody,” said Sauer.

Numerous former students and coworkers gathered at the Adams Fire Department’s Field Day to congratulate Sauer. Mary Beth Denny is the former superintendent of South Jefferson schools and worked with Sauer for fifteen years. She says there’s nobody more deserving.

“Phyllis is one of those people who always knew what a child needed. She was the one who could sense when something was a little bit off with a kid and they just needed a hug or a kind word,” said Denny.

Denny called Sauer a genuine and loving person. That was on display as she said hello to her students and hugged everyone in her path.

“She’s everybody’s mom. Everybody’s mom for everybody from the people that are in 6th or 7th grade all the way to people that are about to get social security,” said Simpson.

For Sauer, this year marks her 48th year with the district. She says the certificate will go on the wall in her classroom.

