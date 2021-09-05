Sunday Sports: Young General Brown Football team hopeful of upcoming season

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - We continue our preview of area high school football teams by checking in with the General Brown Lions, a team that’s always a force in Section 3 Class C year in and year out. They hope to be one once again with a young roster.

The Lions had a successful spring football season, posting a 3-2 record with wins over Cato Meridian, Lowville, and Gouverneur.

Coach Doug Black has 12 players back from that team, 6 of those starters.

With low numbers and several key players gone due to graduation, Black has a number of holes to fill with a relatively young squad.

”Very inexperienced, and this week’s been kind of slow for us. We’ve had to really slow things down. It’s kind of gonna be a rebuilding year for us, but I think there’s some potential there, and hopefully by the end of the year we’ll be a solid team,” said Black.

Offensively, the Lions averaged 31 points a game in the Spring, while their defense only allowed 15 points a contest.

With a young squad, Black knows his team will struggle to equal those numbers this season.

”Offense, we return Eli Rawleigh. He’s gonna shift over to quarterback. We got some capable runners coming up as juniors, but kind of untested, so we’ll see how that goes. Offensive line, we return 3 starters back on our offensive line, but trying to plug those 2 holes in. Defense we should be solid. We got 4 starters back on our defense, but again, trying to plug some key positions with new kids,” said Black.

The players like what they see so far in the pre-season, and say their hard work heading into the season should pay some big dividends once the regular season kicks off.

”Well, we’re a pretty young team this year, but I’m gonna say if we work harder than the other teams, I think we’ll do good,” said fullback and middle linebacker Nick Rogers.

”Yeah, we have a very young team, but we have a lot of hard workers on the team,” said center and linebacker Brandon Jewett.

The Lions kick off their 2021 season on Saturday, September 11th with a road contest at Mount Markham with kickoff set for high noon.

On the pitch, the SLU women hosted New England College in the Women’s North Country Classic.

It was scoreless in the 2nd half, when Duun Cocozza O’Hara unloads a blast from in close, giving the Lady Saints a 1-0 lead.

With the score 2-0, Natalie Schock takes the pretty feed in front and dents net, the Lady Saints up their lead to 3-0.

Then it’s Tyler Potter finishing on the break. Final Score: 4-0.

Up the road in Potsdam, Clarkson hosted Stevens College in the North Country Classic.

Early in the 1st half, Catalina Abusada splits the pipes, putting Stevens in front 1-0.

Then it was Olivia Castro connecting from point blank range. Stevens College blanks Clarkson 2-0.

In men’s college soccer from Canton, St. Lawrence hosted SUNY Geneseo in the Men’s North Country Classic.

In the 2nd half, the Saints looking to get on the board, but Geneseo goalie Will Price makes the save.

Then it was Geneseo with a great scoring opportunity, but Saints netminder Ben Woelfinger comes up with the stop.

It was still scoreless with under 8 minutes left when Robert Reynolds rips yarn. Final Score: 1-0 Saints.

In Potsdam, Clarkson hosted Buffalo State in the other half of the Men’s North Country Classic.

The game was scoreless late in the 2nd half when Zak Shaibi sneaks one inside the post: 1-0 Bengals. Buffalo State blanks Clarkson 1-0.

Saturday night in Athens, Ohio, Syracuse picked up it’s first road win since 2019 and first win in almost a year, beating Ohio 29-9.

Sean Tucker was the star for the Syracuse offense, rushing for 181 yards and a touchdown. And the SU defense kept the Bobcats out of the end zone, giving up just 3 field goals.

Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito rushed for 49 yards and a score and Cooper Lutz had 25 yards on the ground and a score.

Syracuse now gets ready for their dome opener against Rutgers on Saturday at 2 PM.

Sunday Sports Scores

Women’s Soccer

St. Lawrence 4, New England College 0

Stevens College 2, Clarkson 0

Men’s Soccer

Buffalo State 1, Clarkson 0

St. Lawrence 1, SUNY Geneseo 0

SUNY Potsdam 1, Alfred 1

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.