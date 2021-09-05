Virginia R. “Ginny” O’Hearn, 84, of Gouverneur

Virginia R. “Ginny” O’Hearn, age 84, of Gouverneur, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Gouverneur Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Virginia R. “Ginny” O’Hearn, age 84, of Gouverneur, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Gouverneur Hospital.

There will be a graveside service for Ginny on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at East Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Virginia was born on April 10, 1937 in Russell, NY to the late Warren and Madeline (Kleingartner) Davenport. She attended Knox Memorial School in Russell. On June 25, 1955, she married John W. (Jack) O’Hearn at the Gouverneur Methodist Church with Rev. Woods officiating. Jack passed away on August 5, 1990.

Ginny worked in Chaney Hall at SUNY Canton as a food service worker for many years. She loved couponing and going to the grocery store, watching the news and cooking and taking care of her family. Ginny took real pride in taking care of her home and her family.

Surviving are two sons, John O’Hearn of Gouverneur and Timothy O’Hearn of Waverly; a brother, Kenneth Davenport of Gouverneur; seven grandchildren, Samantha, Jacque, Wade, Craig, Amber, Rylie and Connor and eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Virginia is predeceased by her husband, John “Jack”; her parents; three brothers, Warren, Charles and Donald Davenport and two sisters, Marion St. Andrews and Ester Hutchenson.

