Advertisement

Virginia R. “Ginny” O’Hearn, 84, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Virginia R. “Ginny” O’Hearn, age 84, of Gouverneur, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at...
Virginia R. “Ginny” O’Hearn, age 84, of Gouverneur, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Gouverneur Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Virginia R. “Ginny” O’Hearn, age 84, of Gouverneur, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Gouverneur Hospital.

There will be a graveside service for Ginny on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at East Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Virginia was born on April 10, 1937 in Russell, NY to the late Warren and Madeline (Kleingartner) Davenport. She attended Knox Memorial School in Russell. On June 25, 1955, she married John W. (Jack) O’Hearn at the Gouverneur Methodist Church with Rev. Woods officiating. Jack passed away on August 5, 1990.

Ginny worked in Chaney Hall at SUNY Canton as a food service worker for many years. She loved couponing and going to the grocery store, watching the news and cooking and taking care of her family. Ginny took real pride in taking care of her home and her family.

Surviving are two sons, John O’Hearn of Gouverneur and Timothy O’Hearn of Waverly; a brother, Kenneth Davenport of Gouverneur; seven grandchildren, Samantha, Jacque, Wade, Craig, Amber, Rylie and Connor and eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Virginia is predeceased by her husband, John “Jack”; her parents; three brothers, Warren, Charles and Donald Davenport and two sisters, Marion St. Andrews and Ester Hutchenson.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Daniel R Creazzo, 68, of DeKalb Junction, died on September 3, 2021, at Canton Potsdam Hospital.
Daniel R Creazzo, 68, of DeKalb Junction
Saturday Sports: Watertown Red & Black in homestretch of the season
Heading into the home stretch of the season, the Watertown Red & Black will be looking to do...
Saturday Sports: Watertown Red & Black in homestretch of the season
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved baby boy, Justin Dean...
Justin Dean McLaughlin, infant, of Lowville

Obituaries

Marilyn Mae Rivers, 76, of 119 Stoughton Avenue passed away Friday morning, September 3, 2021...
Marilyn Mae Rivers, 76, of Massena
Parishville celebrates a new fire station
Cape Vincent’s Village Green lined with auto classics Saturday
Snowmobiles in the Summer, the vintage show makes it’s return to Turin
It was three cheers for a second fire station in Parishville!
Parishville celebrates a new fire station
It’s a sound in Lewis County that many are used to, but not usually heard unless there is snow...
Snowmobiles in the Summer, the vintage show makes it’s return to Turin