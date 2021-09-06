Advertisement

Antwerp man faces drug possession charges after traffic stop in Martinsburg

(MGN)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A traffic stop in Martinsburg Saturday has an Antwerp man facing drug charges.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies say Quinn M. Smith, 24, of Antwerp was pulled over on Blue Street in Martinsburg.

They say Heroin was found in Smith’s vehicle following an investigation.

Smith was taken into custody and transported to the Public Safety Building.

Smith was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, a Class “A” misdemeanor, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree and other Uniform Traffic Tickets.

Smith was released with appearance tickets to return to the Town of Martinsburg Court at a later date.

Deputies were assisted by Unlimited Collision.

