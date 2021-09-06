Advertisement

Boonville man arrested in Port Leyden on drug charges

By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A traffic stop turns up drugs in Port Leyden Monday afternoon.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies say on August 30th, Richard Zelazowski, 34, of Boonville was pulled over for a traffic stop.

Officials say through an investigation and a consented vehicle search, Zelazowski was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

They say Zelazowski resisted arrest while deputies tried to bring him into custody.

Zelazowski was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree and Resisting Arrest, both Class “A” misdemeanors. He also faces several traffic tickets.

Zelazowski was released with appearance tickets to return to the Town of Leyden Court at a later date.

Deputies were assisted on scene by New York State Police and New York State ENCON.

