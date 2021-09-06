Cape Vincent organization offering “Cape Aid” funds to village residents

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - In Cape Vincent, a community organization is expanding the ways in which it helps residents.

The Cape Vincent Community Food Pantry already provides food, drinks, and household goods.

Now it’s also offering “Cape Aid.”

Residents can get up to $300 to help with rent, utility bills, prescriptions, or whatever other necessary payments they may have.

The only requirement to qualify is living in the village.

“I’ve never envisioned the food pantry as just a can of tuna or a jar of peanut butter. And this is to help out local people just once a year, just to give them a boost. Everyone has a hard time once in a while,” said Rebecca Dowling, Cape Vincent Community Food Pantry Executive Director.

To sign up for the program, you can call the pantry at (315) 654-2438. You can also pick up an application at the Cape Vincent Post Office and churches.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.