Cape Vincent piano competition is this weekend

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - It’s a chance for people to get out and listen to some classical music.

Organizer Mary Ann Reid talked about the Thousand Islands International Piano Competition in Cape Vincent that’s coming up this weekend.

This year’s competition involves about 20 pianists in two age categories, 13-18 and 19-26.

It’s at Maple Grove Manor in Cape Vincent on Friday, September 10, Saturday, September 11, and Sunday, September 12.

Performances are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday. There’s a new performance roughly every 20 minutes.

There will be a tent with socially distanced seating, or you can bring your own chair and sit outside the tent.

The event is free.

You can learn more at capevincentartscouncil.org or by calling 315-771-1740.

