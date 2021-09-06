Advertisement

Celebrating Labor Day with a parade through Adams

By John Pirsos
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A well earned day off for many folks around the North Country as we celebrate Labor Day.

In Adams, the fire department led the annual parade through the village Monday.

Other departments from Jefferson County joined the procession that made its way down Church Street.

The 10th Mountain Division band kept the beat as families lined the streets with children waving to the marchers and collecting candy

“I love the music. I love the bands. Of course the grandkids love the candy that’s being thrown out by the fire department, and the honking of the horns,” said Margaret Brown, who was watching the parade

Like many things, the parade was called off last year because of COVID-19.

