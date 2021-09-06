Dixie Lee Beaulieu, 63, of Ogdensburg

Dixie passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Dixie Lee Beaulieu, age 63, will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg, NY with Rev. Gregory Hurlbut officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the Memorial Service, starting at 10:00AM. Burial will take place following the service at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Oswegatchie, NY.

Dixie passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. She was born on February 27, 1958, in Ogdensburg, NY to Guy and Margaret Bacon Simmons. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 1976, and held numerous jobs over the years, retiring from the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg in 2020.

Dixie is survived by her husband, John Beaulieu, of Ogdensburg; her three daughters, Elizabeth Conger Scranton (Nathaniel) of Fayetteville, NY, Sarah Bethe Conger, of Baldwinsville, NY, and Emily Lee Roth (Jesse), of South Windsor, CT; and her step-children, Jimmy Beaulieu, of Ogdensburg, Mindy Beaulieu (fiancé, Josh Towle) of Tupper Lake, and Jordan Beaulieu, of Tupper Lake.

She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, who were the light of her life: Elijah and Logan Bettinger, Abigail, Isaac and Andrew Roth, and Henry Scranton; and her beloved step-grandchildren: Gabrielle (who she always said had her blue eyes), Jaeleigh, Oaklyn, Zackary, Aubrey and Aurora. She was so very excited about the upcoming birth of her grandson, Peter Scranton, this October.

She leaves behind her brothers Albert and Dale Simmons, and sisters Betty Arquitt, Iva Johnson, Florence Cardinal, Susan Hart, Cindy Barse, Linda Bouchey, and Cecelia Stowell, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is predeceased by her first husband, Harlon “Jake” Conger in 2011, her beloved mother Margaret Simmons, her father Guy Simmons, her sister Rebecca Parow, and her brothers Louis and Guy Simmons.

Dixie leaves us a legacy of love, joy, caring, and creativity. She held her faith dearly, prayed and read the Bible each day, and lived the tenets of her faith in her words and actions. She gave without hesitation, and sought little for herself. She took immense joy in spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an incredibly supportive and loving mother, overflowing with joy at each of our successes.

Each holiday was made more meaningful by her presence, her amazing cooking and baking, and her joyful spirit. Her pies and cookies are legendary.

She was born with incredible artistic and creative talent, and an eye for what is truly lovely in this world. Her array of creative talents ranged from painting and drawing, to quilting, sewing, decorating, and woodworking.

She always had a song in her heart, and even if it came out off-key. Her sense of humor and optimism brightened all our lives. She leaves a legacy of great love. Enough to fill this world and the next.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to her favorite charities Compassion International, 12290, Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO, 80921 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

