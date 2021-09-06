Douglas E. Miller, 71, of Watertown

Douglas E. Miller, 71, of 615 Cooper St., Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully September 5, 2021 at his home where he was surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Douglas E. Miller, 71, of 615 Cooper St., Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully September 5, 2021 at his home where he was surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

He was born on March 14, 1950 in Watertown, NY, son of the late George A. and Betty J. (Spink) Miller. Douglas graduated from General Brown High School in 1969. Following school he entered the US Navy in 1970 and served during Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1974.

He graduated from JCC with an Associate’s Degree in Accounting and from Lemoyne College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

In 1978 he began a lifelong career working for Stebbins Engineering. He worked there for over 42 years as an assistant corporate secretary. Following his retirement he continued on as a consultant for many years.

He married Nancy L. Mott in 1990 at the home of her parents in Brownville. The couple resided in Watertown.

Douglas was a member of the Watertown Elks lodge #496, Brownville American Legion, Italian American Club, and in 2016 he became a member of the board at the Salvation Army.

Among his survivors are his wife, Nancy L. Miller; a son and daughter-in-law, Andrew R. (Dessa) Miller; a granddaughter, Rose A. Miller; his brother, Charles A. Miller, all of Watertown, NY; his in-laws, Bob and Eunie Mott, AZ; three nephews and a niece.

Calling hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 9th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will be held privately at N. Watertown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Salvation Army 723 State St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

