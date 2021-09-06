Dustie Y. Ledger-Martin, 31, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dustie Y. Ledger-Martin, Watertown, passed away Thursday, September 2nd. She was 31 years old. Calling hours will be 12:00pm - 2:00pm Saturday, September 18th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral will follow at 2:00pm at the funeral home. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

