Fairport woman arrested in Lowville, faces DWAI charges

Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest(WWNY)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Rochester area woman faces several charges following a traffic stop in Lowville.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says Katherine M. Livingston, 42, of Fairport, NY, was stopped for a traffic infraction on State Route 12 Friday afternoon.

They say deputies observed Livingston had poor motor skills and a lack of coordination on scene where she submitted to a field sobriety test and failed.

Officials Say Livingston was transported to the Public Safety Building where she was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert.

Livingston has been charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree, an unclassified misdemeanor, along with other vehicle and traffic infractions.

Livingston was released with appearance tickets. She will return to the Town of Lowville Court at a later date.

