MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Jeannette J. Stacey 86, formerly of Saranac Lake, died peacefully early Monday morning on September 6, 2021 at the Massena Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Ellenburg Depot, New York on January 8, 1935 to the late Samuel & Jeannette (Langevin) Patnode. Jeannette attended the Northern Adirondack Central School in Ellenburg Depot.

Services will be held privately by the family. A Graveside Service will be held in October in the St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Saranac Lake, New York where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband Harold.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Jeannette married Harold (Shrimp) Stacey. Mr. Stacey died on July 15, 2002. In her younger years she worked as a CNA for various medical places and then when she had her own children, she was a private nanny and primarily a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeannette Kathryn (Willy) Pink of Canton, NY; an adopted daughter, Rose and several special grandchildren, Jeannette Stacey and her companion Derrick Knox of Kingston, NY; Joyce and her wife Tayler Stacey- Chudzinski of Brasher Falls, NY; Terri & her husband Juan Nunez of California; Cassandra (Cassie) Breen, Watertown; and Glynn Breen, Ogdensburg, NY. Jeannette is also survived by several siblings, Raymond Patnode, Rose Moore, Bernadette Legoy, Teresa Santmann, Marguerite McAuliffe.

Mrs. Stacey is predeceased by her husband Harold and several siblings; Samuel Patnode, Paul Patnode, Rita Pelotte, Joe Patnode, Gemma Moore and Marie Walko.

Jeannette loved spending time with her family and she especially cherished her visits with her grandchildren, she had a passion for gardening, so many times in the summer months you would often find her planting, weeding, watering and harvesting her garden to share with whoever was around. She also enjoyed knitting where she donated many baby blankets and hats to the maternity ward at the Massena Hospital. Online condolences in her memory can be made at www.laruepitcher.com.

