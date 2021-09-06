Advertisement

Joan M. Yaddow, 84, of Norfolk

Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Joan M. Yaddow, 84, of Eastview Heights peacefully passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Joan was born on July 24, 1937 in Watertown, the daughter of the late William and Edith (Goodfriend) DeMar and was graduate Watertown High School.  On August 30, 1958, she married John Yaddow in Massena.  He predeceased her on August 11, 1991.

Joan was a homemaker, who dedicated her life to raising her family.  She loved reading book and more recently adapted to reading on her Kindle.  Joan also loved doing Sudoku puzzles and baking.  Most of all, her greatest enjoyment was just being a mom and grandma.

Joan is survived by her loving children, John Yaddow of Massena; William and Mishelle Yaddow of Norfolk; and Susan and John Cole of Massena; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; her sister, Linda Weltzin of North Dakota; her brother, William and Joan DeMar of Kansas City, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Joan was predeceased by a son, James Yaddow.

At her request, services will be held privately under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.  Burial will be in Carville Cemetery, Helena.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in her memory to the American Alzheimer’s Association.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

