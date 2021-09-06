Joy Leslie Roberts, 66, of Massena

Joy Leslie Roberts, 66, of Douglas Road, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 5, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Joy Leslie Roberts, 66, of Douglas Road, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 5, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Joy was born on November 30, 1954 in Massena, the daughter of the late Leslie and Jane (Nichols) LaValley. After the death of her father, she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Carl Finnie. Joy attended and graduated from Madrid-Waddington Central School. On September 20, 1975, she married Kent William Roberts in Massena. He predeceased her on August 18, 2011.

Joy worked in the office of Ames Department Store in Massena for over 20 years. She enjoyed collecting dolls, working with her Facebook Store, and cherished the time she was able to spend with family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren.

Joy is survived by her children, Jackie and Reginald Davis of Watertown and Mark William Roberts and Stacey Kocsis of Massena; her grandchildren, Alisha Allen, Madison Roberts, Destiny Davis, and Cora Whitfield; her great grandchildren, Adeline and Jackson; and her father, Carl Finnie of Chase Mills.

She is also survived by her loving companion, Michael Oakes and his children, Sam, Kim, and Matthew Oakes; her brothers, Dewey LaValley of Chase Mills, Carl “Wally” LaValley of Utah, and Hal LaValley of Chase Mills; her late husband’s brothers, Richard Roberts of Plattsburgh and Mark J. and Debbie Roberts of Niskayuna; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Robert Finnie.

At her request, there will be no services. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. She will be privately interred with her husband, Kent in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in her memory to the Massena Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

