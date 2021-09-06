Advertisement

Larry D. Clark, 77, of Norwood

Candles
Candles(WWNY)
By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Larry D. Clark, 77, a resident of 5 Lakeshore Drive, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mr. Clark passed away early Monday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Larry D. Clark.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Norfolk man involved in fatal Clinton County crash
It’s a sound in Lewis County that many are used to, but not usually heard unless there is snow...
Snowmobiles in the Summer, the vintage show makes it’s return to Turin
WWNY Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter, to receive degree Saturday
Private investigator gets some answers for family of fallen Watertown firefighter
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
An early morning structure fire destroyed a garage in Brownville Sunday.
Garage destroyed, home spared in early morning fire in Brownville

Latest News

Candles
Dustie Y. Ledger-Martin, 31, of Watertown
Candles
Scott D. Hyde, 50, of Watertown and formerly of Clayton
Mr. Bell passed away on Friday (Sept 3rd) at Crouse Irving Hospital in Syracuse surrounded by...
Ronald D. Bell, 82, of Ogdensburg
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on Exford, safe soldier & CDC’s Labor Day recommendations