Larry D. Clark, 77, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Larry D. Clark, 77, a resident of 5 Lakeshore Drive, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Clark passed away early Monday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Larry D. Clark.

