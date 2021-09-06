Advertisement

Mark Hamill tweets his own name, gets more than 500K likes

FILE - Mark Hamill, shown in this photo taken from file video, tweeted his own name and...
FILE - Mark Hamill, shown in this photo taken from file video, tweeted his own name and received thousands of likes on Twitter.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The man who embodies Jedi master Luke Skywalker has found something more powerful than the Force on social media: his real name.

A Twitter user challenged Mark Hamill to just post his name, saying Hamill could likely get thousands of likes with the simple tweet.

The user was right.

Since Sunday, Hamill’s tweet has gotten more than 560,000 likes and 30,000 retweets.

The “Star Wars” actor helped it along by pinning the tweet to the top of his page.

The challenge quickly started trending on Twitter.

“Star Trek” actor George Takei even joined in. His tweet of Hamill’s name also got thousands of likes.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Norfolk man involved in fatal Clinton County crash
It’s a sound in Lewis County that many are used to, but not usually heard unless there is snow...
Snowmobiles in the Summer, the vintage show makes it’s return to Turin
WWNY Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter, to receive degree Saturday
Private investigator gets some answers for family of fallen Watertown firefighter
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
An early morning structure fire destroyed a garage in Brownville Sunday.
Garage destroyed, home spared in early morning fire in Brownville

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer...
Pelé says apparent colon tumor removed
In Cape Vincent, a community organization is expanding the ways in which it helps residents.
Cape Vincent organization offering “Cape Aid” funds to village residents
The Great New York State Fair
State Fair attendance fizzles, low attendance across the board
Money
Unemployment pay boost ends for more than 1.5 million New Yorkers
An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created this beautiful...
Nurse uses empty COVID-19 vaccine vials to create chandelier with message of hope